Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading Down 1.2%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$46.95 and last traded at C$47.57. 197,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 321,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$68.63.

The company has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

