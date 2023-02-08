NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Trading Up 1.2%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68. 317,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 133,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXTC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NextCure from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextCure from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NextCure from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NextCure in the first quarter worth $73,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

