NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Trading Up 1.2%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68. 317,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 133,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXTC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NextCure from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextCure from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NextCure from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
