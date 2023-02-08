New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEWR. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

NEWR stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $109.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.88.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 590,940 shares of company stock worth $35,264,771. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

