Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance
NBIX stock opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.49.
Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences
In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,947 shares of company stock worth $10,522,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)
- Fortinet’s Earnings Rally is a Lesson in Market Expectations
- TG Therapeutics Stock 300% Rally Has Legs Yet
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.