Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.
Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.08. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,508,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 130,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)
- Fortinet’s Earnings Rally is a Lesson in Market Expectations
- TG Therapeutics Stock 300% Rally Has Legs Yet
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.