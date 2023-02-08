NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Down 0.7%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 21,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 17,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NETL. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

