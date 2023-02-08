Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.89

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.89 and traded as high as $20.05. Neogen shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 1,616,099 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEOG. William Blair raised shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.88 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $212,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Neogen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

