Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $353,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,163 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

CDNS stock opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,919,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares in the company, valued at $163,919,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,873,556 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Featured Articles

