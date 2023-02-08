Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

