Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,871,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,650,477. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,871,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,650,477. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,839 shares of company stock worth $27,403,320 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

