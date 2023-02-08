National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.49

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$92.49 and traded as high as C$100.89. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$100.27, with a volume of 664,571 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NA shares. Cormark lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$34.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.65.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at C$1,521,148.72. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

