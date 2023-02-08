Nano Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.11 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003845 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $119.11 million and $2.47 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00433487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00099811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00724335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00584535 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00187115 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.