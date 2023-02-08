MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) versus Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Critical Comparison

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MV Oil Trust and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.16% N/A 293.54% Riley Exploration Permian 37.42% 39.10% 21.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Riley Exploration Permian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 13.19 $11.33 million $1.91 7.26 Riley Exploration Permian $261.49 million 2.49 -$65.67 million $5.73 5.72

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riley Exploration Permian. Riley Exploration Permian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MV Oil Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MV Oil Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riley Exploration Permian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats MV Oil Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

