Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.47

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.47 and traded as high as C$18.39. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$18.16, with a volume of 31,079 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.48. The company has a market cap of C$712.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

