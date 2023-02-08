Morgan Stanley Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $130.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.