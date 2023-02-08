Moonbeam 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.67 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $276.64 million and $14.67 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00089537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 561,362,704 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

