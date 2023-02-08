Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of MCRI traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 103,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,198. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

