Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Trading Down 0.2%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.