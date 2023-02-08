Mizuho Raises Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $30.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

