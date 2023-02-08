Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.49

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.49 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 172.54 ($2.07). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 167.90 ($2.02), with a volume of 181,432 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.76) to GBX 213 ($2.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.04) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195.40 ($2.35).
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.43. The firm has a market cap of £965.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8,315.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.
Recommended Stories
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.