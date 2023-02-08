Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.49

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.49 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 172.54 ($2.07). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 167.90 ($2.02), with a volume of 181,432 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.76) to GBX 213 ($2.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.04) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195.40 ($2.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.43. The firm has a market cap of £965.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8,315.00.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Dave Coplin purchased 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £4,208.12 ($5,058.44). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,449 shares of company stock worth $462,031.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

