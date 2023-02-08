Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) were up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.93). Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.91).

Mind Gym Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.63 million and a P/E ratio of 3,875.00.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

Insider Activity at Mind Gym

In related news, insider Dominic Neary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($10,578.19).

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company also provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.