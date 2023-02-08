MiL.k (MLK) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $83.99 million and $7.69 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00443257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,729.33 or 0.29362670 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.36 or 0.00429183 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,219,156 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.