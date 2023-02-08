MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,584 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of MetLife worth $95,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.