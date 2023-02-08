MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Up 24.6% This Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $88.27 million and approximately $120,300.64 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

