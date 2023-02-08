Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $30.91 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

