Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $30.91 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Metahero has a market cap of $30.91 million and $4.29 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

