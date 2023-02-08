Metadium Price Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (META) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Metadium has a total market cap of $58.70 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00445076 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.14 or 0.29483884 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00427877 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.