MELD (MELD) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

MELD (MELD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $31.88 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MELD has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00446914 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,844.57 or 0.29605434 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00400271 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,584,173,764 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01927983 USD and is up 6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,655,224.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.