Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Maximus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 881,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $79.78.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maximus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

