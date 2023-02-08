Max Royde Buys 12,500 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 12,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,625 ($30,802.98).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £32,400 ($38,946.99).

IQGeo Group Price Performance

IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £130.25 million and a PE ratio of -62.35. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 214 ($2.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.21.

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

