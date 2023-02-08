Mattioli Woods plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.80 (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MTW stock opened at GBX 629.90 ($7.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 632.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 631.85. Mattioli Woods has a 1-year low of GBX 530 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 833 ($10.01). The company has a market cap of £322.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,812.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 36,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £198,217.08 ($238,270.32).

MTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Mattioli Woods from GBX 850 ($10.22) to GBX 830 ($9.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

