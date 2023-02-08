Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66.
MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.
MAT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 3,576,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,411. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94.
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
