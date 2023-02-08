Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Mattel Stock Down 1.2 %

MAT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 3,576,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,411. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after purchasing an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,329,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 676,059 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

