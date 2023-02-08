Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 744 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.37% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $571,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,722.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,513.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,544.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.37 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

