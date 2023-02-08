Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.18

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.18 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 161.80 ($1.94). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 158.60 ($1.91), with a volume of 4,161,538 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.86) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 147.17 ($1.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 987.50.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48), for a total value of £29,275.23 ($35,190.80). Insiders have bought 345 shares of company stock valued at $44,902 in the last 90 days.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

