Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $171.28 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 611.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,681,653.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,681,653.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,125. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.