Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lilium were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lilium by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lilium by 282.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 29.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

LILM stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Lilium has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

