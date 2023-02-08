Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Trading 8.8% Higher

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 14,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 35,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Luvu Brands Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 41.74%.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through five e-commerce sites and a single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers, as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

