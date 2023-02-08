Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.50. 289,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day moving average is $200.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

