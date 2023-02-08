Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 258,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.68. 518,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

