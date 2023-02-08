Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0763 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $121.82 million and approximately $422,980.62 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00445568 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,828.88 or 0.29515213 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00398459 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

