Locus Chain Price Down 7.6% This Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $123.49 million and approximately $540,935.10 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

