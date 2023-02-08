Locus Chain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $121.98 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $121.98 million and approximately $430,858.91 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

