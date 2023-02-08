Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.13. 300,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

