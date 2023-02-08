Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Live Current Media Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.83.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

