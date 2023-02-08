Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Shares Down 1%

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 384 ($4.62). Approximately 4,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($4.66).

Literacy Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £230.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 372.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 384.24.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

