Lisk (LSK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.59 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $159.66 million and approximately $14.59 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00004877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009176 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000884 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,644,373 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

