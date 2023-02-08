Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $227.66 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 226,566,958 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

