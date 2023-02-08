Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 1% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $225.35 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 226,592,893 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

