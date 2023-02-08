LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 824,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,340,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 251,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

