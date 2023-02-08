Lake Street Capital Raises Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Price Target to $32.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ KE opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $667.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

